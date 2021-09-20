Judge Limits Stanford Doctor's Testimony In Opioid MDL

By Jonathan Capriel (September 20, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge narrowed what a Stanford University doctor will be allowed to testify about when it comes to aspects of opioid pharmacy operations during an upcoming bellwether trial, but she will allow the expert to speak on alleged "red flags" the industry ignored. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster on Friday partially granted a motion from major-pharmaceutical chains, like Walmart Inc., CVS Health and Walgreens Co., which sought to exclude testimony from Dr. Anna Lembke, who is a professor, researcher and the medical director of Stanford University's addiction medicine clinic and program. The judge said that Lembke's qualifications do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS