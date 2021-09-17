Newsom Rubber Stamps Legislation Fighting Housing Crisis

By Hailey Konnath (September 17, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a trio of bills aimed at boosting the Golden State's housing supply by streamlining housing permitting and increasing density, according to a statement from the governor's office. The governor's office called Senate Bills 8, 9 and 10 "historic legislation" in the state's fight against the housing crisis. The bills extend the Housing Crisis Act of 2019 to jumpstart housing production, give homeowners more tools to add housing and establish a streamlined zoning process for cities to approve multi-unit housing, according to the statement. The legislation will also help address climate change and...

