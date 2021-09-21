New RICO Suit Targets Fla. Attys Behind Debt Relief 'Scam'

By Victoria McKenzie (September 21, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Four student loan recipients have filed a racketeering complaint against Florida attorneys they hired to settle their debts, accusing the lawyers of running an "illegal nationwide, advanced-fee, student loan debt elimination telemarketing scam" that ultimately led to two of the students being sued by creditors. Lindsey Crits, Evan Wendt and two others said they were cold called by a sales representative purporting to work for GM Law Firm and given promises that the debt relief program would eliminate the entirety of their student loan debt in exchange for 50% of the balance, to be paid over a set number of months....

