Ropes & Gray-Led Lab Space Provider Lands $250M Series B

By McCord Pagan (September 20, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Represented by Ropes & Gray LLP, SmartLabs, a business that rents out customizable laboratory space, said Monday it closed on $250 million in a Series B funding round that included ArrowMark Partners, Winslow Capital Management and Onex Falcon. Founded in 2015, Boston-based SmartLabs said in a statement it has now raised $330 million in financing over the last 18 months and plans to use the latest proceeds to continue growing, including by having 2 million square feet within the next five years. "This recent funding influx further validates the SmartLabs approach — a total reimagining of a contract research organization that bundles tech-enabled lab...

