JPMorgan's Sanctions Bid 'Abuse' Of Legal Process, Atty Says

By Hannah Albarazi (September 20, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An attorney urged a Florida federal judge Friday to deny JPMorgan's motion for sanctions against him in a suit accusing the bank of fraudulent trust administration and defrauding the court, arguing the sanctions bid is at best "ignorant" and at worst an attempt to "cudgel him" into accepting the fraud. Attorney Barry Rigby, who filed fraud allegations against JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. on behalf of his client Ronald E. Scherer, told the judge that the sanctions bid should be tossed because the bank "completely ignores the established exception to res judicata, namely: fraud on the court." The doctrine of res judicata,...

