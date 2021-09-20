NJ Atty Disbarred For Paying Cousin's Loan With Client Funds

By Nick Muscavage (September 20, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- An attorney formerly based in Fairview, New Jersey, was recently disbarred by the state's high court for "concocting" a scheme in which ethics officials say he paid off a loan for his cousin's failed real estate deal with more than $100,000 of a separate client's funds. Zak A. Aljaludi was disbarred in an order filed on Sept. 15 by the New Jersey Supreme Court for committing a conflict of interest, failing to comply with record-keeping provisions and knowingly misappropriating client funds, according to disciplinary records. Aljaludi told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he was not aware of his disbarment. "My only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS