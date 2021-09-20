Harvard Sues Insurer For Legal Fees In Affirmative Action Suit

By Eli Flesch (September 20, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Harvard University sued Zurich American Insurance Co. for excess coverage of costs it incurred fighting a lawsuit challenging its affirmative action policies, saying the insurer wrongly denied coverage on the basis that it didn't get a timely notice of the suit. The Ivy League school told a Massachusetts federal court Friday that Zurich was ducking its obligation under a $15 million excess insurance policy to pay for legal fees connected to allegations that it has engaged in illegal racial balancing to the detriment of Asian American applicants. Harvard defeated the underlying suit in two lower courts but still faces a government...

