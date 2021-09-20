NJ Law Firms Accused Of Malpractice In Flood Damage Suit

By Bill Wichert (September 20, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- PinilisHalpern LLP and Epstein Ostrove LLC have been slammed with a malpractice lawsuit in New Jersey state court from former clients alleging the firms' attorneys failed to reinstate a case involving insurance coverage for flooding damage at their residence. Plaintiffs Alejandro and Cathy Perez on Friday alleged that the purported negligence of PinilisHalpern's Gabriel H. Halpern and Epstein Ostrove's Daniel N. Epstein cost them the ability to pursue claims against Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Underwriters Inc. and a contractor, among other parties, following a failed mediation. "The defendants breached their respective duties to plaintiffs when they allowed the underlying case to...

