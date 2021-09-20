Fee Bid In GCI Liberty Suit Blasted As 'Egregious Overreach'

By Rose Krebs (September 20, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A bid by five firms for $22 million in fees for some of their work on a Delaware Chancery Court suit filed by investors over alleged fiduciary duty breaches in GCI Liberty Inc.'s sale to Liberty Broadband Corp. was blasted by defendants Friday as "an egregious overreach." In a brief made public on Friday, defendants John C. Malone and former GCI Liberty CEO Gregory B. Maffei told Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III that there is no justification to award Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson...

