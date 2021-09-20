Payroll Financing Firm Flexible Funding Hits Ch. 11 In Texas

By Rick Archer (September 20, 2021, 11:18 AM EDT) -- California payroll financing company Flexible Funding Ltd. has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court alongside its trucking factoring service, claiming over $100 million in debt. Flexible and its factoring service Instapay Flexible LLC both filed Chapter 11 petitions late Sunday, with Flexible saying it had between $100 million and $500 million in debt and that its assets fell into the same range. San Francisco-based Flexible was founded in 1992 and provides payroll financing to staffing agencies, according to its website. According to Texas-based Instapay's website, the company began as a factoring service offered by the TruckerPath app...

