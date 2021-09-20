SEC's 1st Crowdfunding Suit Targets Pair Of Cannabis Cos.

By Elise Hansen (September 20, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday accused two cannabis and hemp real estate companies and their principles of raising nearly $2 million in fraudulent crowdfunding offerings, in what the agency said was its first enforcement action involving crowdfunding regulations. According to the complaint, 420 Real Estate LLC and Transatlantic Real Estate LLC issued securities without registering with the SEC, and their principals went on to divert investor funds for personal use. The SEC also hit the crowdfunding portal that hosted the offering with claims of ignoring red flags, in violation of securities laws. The complaint, lodged in Michigan federal...

