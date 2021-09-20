Scientific Games Must Face Card Shuffler Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (September 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court on Monday rejected a bid from Scientific Games Corp. to escape allegations that it used sham patent suits to corner the automatic card shuffling market after finding there was still insufficient evidence to conclude a rival should have filed suit sooner. Scientific Games is facing an antitrust suit from card shuffler manufacturer Taiwan Fulgent Enterprise Co. Ltd. and its distributor, TCS John Huxley Group, that follows a similar case to that of other manufacturers making sham patent litigation claims that resulted in a post-verdict settlement in 2018 requiring Scientific Games to pay $151 million. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS