Suit Alleging 2020 Election Fraud Appealed To 10th Circ.

By McCord Pagan (September 20, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A pair of attorneys sanctioned for their roles behind a proposed class action over the 2020 election rehashed their clients' election fraud claims at the Tenth Circuit, asserting that they had standing to bring a case against Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and the Center for Tech and Civic Life. In a filing Saturday, the plaintiffs asked the Tenth Circuit to find a Colorado federal court wrongly tossed their lawsuit, which alleges a vast conspiracy to give the election to President Joe Biden. "Plaintiffs have standing to pursue their claims for civil rights violations, as each has suffered a particularized injury from...

