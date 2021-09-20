FTC Inks $6.4M Settlement With 'Free' Cruise Robocallers

By Joyce Hanson (September 20, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Two executives and a group of Florida-based cruise vacation companies that made millions of illegal robocalls have reached a $6.4 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over their telemarketing operation that offered a purportedly "free" cruise by phoning consumers nationwide, the agency said Monday. Johnathan Blake Curtis and Anthony DiGiacomo, who controlled Grand Bahama Cruise Line LLC and four other corporations in what the FTC called a "massive" operation, will also each pay a $50,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Department of the Treasury in a deal that resolves the charges made in the suit filed in Florida federal court,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS