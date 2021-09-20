Concrete Co. Had To Bargain Benefits Shift, NLRB Judge Says

By Braden Campbell (September 20, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A unionized concrete company violated federal labor law by switching to a cheaper health plan administrator without bargaining because the change cost workers their health care network and led to "considerable increases" in costs to workers, a National Labor Relations Board judge has said. Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey Gardner on Friday said County Concrete Co. illegally ducked its duty to negotiate the change with Teamsters Local 783 because the new plan did not offer "substantially the same" benefits as the old one, as the parties' contract required. "[County Concrete] could not and did not have a sound arguable basis to believe...

