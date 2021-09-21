Endeavor Poached MLB Agents And Intel, Rival Says

By Max Jaeger (September 21, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Talent powerhouse Endeavor Group stole a rival's playbook and a roster of potential clients when it poached a pair of high-profile Major League Baseball agents from Excel Sports Management, a New York federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges. Excel says Endeavor and subsidiary WME Sports LLC "repeatedly failed" in their efforts to build a stable of baseball agents the legal way, so they violated a bright-line industry rule and got James Murray IV and Michael Stival to break their contracts with Excel on Aug. 31, swipe proprietary agency intel, and join Endeavor with a rolodex of possible clients in tow. "Endeavor, frustrated...

