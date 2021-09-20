SEC Probing Activision Blizzard Employment-Related Issues

By Dave Simpson (September 20, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard, which makes a slew of popular games including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, said Monday that it is under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to "employment matters." In a statement to Law360, the embattled video game publisher, which has been accused of a "frat boy" workplace culture, confirmed the investigation. "The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation concerning the company's disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues, and has issued subpoenas to the company and several current and former employees that seek information related to this," a company spokesperson said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS