Ga. Judge Allows Most Pollution Claims In Carpet Case

By Brett Barrouquere (September 21, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge will allow to move forward most nuisance and Clean Water Act claims against 3M and a series of other carpet and chemical manufacturers accused of improperly releasing chemicals known as PFAS. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia greenlighted claims a Georgia man brought related to alleged discharges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." But she dismissed negligence claims against chemical suppliers, ruling that they couldn't have foreseen the pollution issues in question. The claims are brought in a proposed class action on behalf of people supplied with...

