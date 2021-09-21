Live Nation Monopoly Class Action Set For Arbitration

By J. Edward Moreno (September 21, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster's request to arbitrate a class action accusing the ticket selling giants of monopolizing ticket sales, saying that the concertgoers' claims that they are rushed to complete web purchases aren't enough to get out of the agreement. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu said Ticketmaster's terms of use lock consumers into arbitrating their April 2020 suit that accuses the companies of stifling competition and inflating ticket prices. Judge Wu teased the move in a tentative ruling in May and finalized the order Monday after both parties filed response briefs. From the get-go, it was an "uphill...

