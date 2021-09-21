Ernst & Young Unit Wants Out Of Wirecard Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (September 21, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- An Ernst & Young unit that provided auditing services for the now-failed German online payments company Wirecard AG asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to release it from a class action that Wirecard investors lodged over allegations that a €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) accounting scandal caused Wirecard's shares to tank. Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft, also known as EY Germany, on Monday filed a motion to dismiss, saying not only was it the "victim" of Wirecard's scandal but that the case should be litigated in Germany. "The Wirecard scandal is uniquely and completely German," the motion states. "Wirecard AG is a German...

