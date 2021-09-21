7th Circ. Won't Revive Workers' Biometric Privacy Suit

By Tim Ryan (September 21, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit will not revive a lawsuit from a group of former workers for an Illinois food producer claiming their employer unlawfully collected their fingerprints without consent, saying the dispute doesn't belong in court because it concerns interpretation of labor contracts. In an unpublished decision issued Monday, a unanimous three-judge Seventh Circuit panel upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit five Kerry Inc. workers brought alleging the company's policy of having workers clock in and out using fingerprints violated state biometric privacy law. The appeals court said that under its precedent the dispute is preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act...

