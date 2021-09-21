Blackstone Unit To Invest £850M In UK Lab Space

By McCord Pagan (September 21, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Blackstone unit BioMed Realty said Tuesday it would double the size of its life sciences real estate portfolio in the United Kingdom by investing £850 million (about $1.2 billion) in laboratory and office space in Cambridge. BioMed said in a statement that the development of a pair of newly acquired sites would deliver about 800,000 square feet of lab space and support the creation of 2,700 jobs, adding to the company's current 870,000 square feet of life sciences real estate in the country. BioMed said it acquired the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park from Abstract Securities and a 27-acre plot at Granta Park...

