Cruise Line Quartet Request Quick Wins In Havana Dock Suits

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 21, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Carnival, MSC Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean jointly asked a Florida federal judge to quickly resolve lawsuits against each of them over a disputed Cuban port, arguing the claims "incredibly" come after former President Barack Obama encouraged travel to Cuba. Havana Docks Corp. sued Carnival Corp., MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. each to recover monetary compensation for using a dock it says it formerly owned until the Fidel Castro government seized it. The corporation cited violations of the Helms-Burton Act, which prohibits supporting businesses on confiscated Cuban property formerly owned by U.S. citizens. The cruise lines...

