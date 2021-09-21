Ga. High Court Won't Drop Rule On Foreign Co. Jurisdiction

By Mike Curley (September 21, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to overrule a nearly 30-year-old precedent granting state courts jurisdiction over companies registered to do business in the state, allowing a suit over faulty tires to go forward. The opinion affirms an appeals court decision that found Florida resident Tyrance McCall can sue Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. over an April 2016 accident, with the justices saying that while its own precedent might be in "tension" with current trends at the U.S. Supreme Court, it remains good law for now. In the opinion, the justices said they granted certiorari in the case to reconsider the...

