Ga. Justices Revive Auto Injury Case Sunk By Gov't Notice

By Rosie Manins (September 21, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia revived a woman's auto injury suit against a state entity on Tuesday, reversing a lower court's finding that her notice of claims against the government lacked sufficient detail. A unanimous court held that Sally Madison Roberts' "ante litem" notice to the state, as required by the Georgia Tort Claims Act, satisfied the statutory conditions of bringing claims against the government. Plaintiffs must state to the extent of their knowledge and belief, and as practicable under the circumstances, the time, place and nature of the tort, which entity is responsible and why, and the nature and extent...

