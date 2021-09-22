House Dems Push For Tax Breaks For Municipal Broadband

By James Arkin (September 22, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- House Democrats are aiming to offer a new tax credit for municipal broadband services as part of the sweeping $3.5 trillion legislation encompassing major portions of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The new 30% tax credit for operation and maintenance of government-owned broadband networks was included in the portion of Democrats' budget reconciliation legislation that advanced out of the Ways and Means Committee last week on a nearly party-line vote. The legislation still faces major hurdles before reaching Biden's desk, as Democrats negotiate ideological disagreements within their party about the overall level of spending. Democrats are using the budget reconciliation process...

