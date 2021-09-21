Holland & Knight, RSM Win Pause Of Fund's Negligence Suits

By Theresa Schliep (September 21, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday paused an investor fund's suits against Holland & Knight, RSM and others alleging faulty advice led to millions in additional federal taxes, saying the cases should wait for the U.S. Tax Court's input. A three-judge Appellate Division panel ordered a lower court to pause YA Global Investments LP's suits claiming Holland & Knight LLP, Harrison & Held and RSM US LLP were negligent in providing tax and legal advice to the investor group, leading to over $100 million in federal tax liabilities. A stay in the cases is appropriate while YA Global disputes the...

