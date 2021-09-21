Former Mass. Mayor Gets 6 Years For 'Corrosive' Corruption

By Chris Villani (September 21, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The former mayor of a Massachusetts city was sentenced to six years in prison Tuesday for what a federal judge called the "corrosive'' public-corruption crime of forcing marijuana businesses to pay bribes in order to open. Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was sentenced to six years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, 29, did not address the court after being advised by his lawyers to keep quiet as he appeals his convictions on the corruption charges as well as separate fraud and tax violations. But U.S. District...

