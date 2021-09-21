Liberty Mutual Won't Have To Cover NJ Eatery's Virus Losses

By Bill Wichert (September 21, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court ruled Tuesday that a Liberty Mutual unit does not have to cover a restaurant's losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, with a judge finding that the eatery was not physically altered and that its insurance policy's virus exclusion bars coverage. In granting Ohio Security Insurance Co.'s bid to escape Grand Cru LLC's suit, Superior Court Judge Owen C. McCarthy said during a phone hearing that the restaurant cannot meet the policy requirement that its property suffered a "direct physical loss or damage." "An inability to establish a direct physical loss of or damage to the covered property precludes...

