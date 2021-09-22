Adams And Reese Snags Partners In NOLA, Mississippi

By Adrian Cruz (September 22, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Southeast firm Adams and Reese LLP announced major additions to a pair of its offices, adding a trio of financial service partners to its New Orleans office and a construction litigation partner in Jackson, Mississippi. Partners Ricardo "Richard" Aguilar, Adam McNeil and Mark Chaney III joined Adams and Reese earlier this week after stints with McGlinchey Stafford PLLC. Aguilar and McNeil each spent over 20 years with their previous firm before joining Adams and Reese, while Chaney was there for seven, according to their LinkedIn pages. "Adam, Mark and I are thrilled to join a distinguished firm with the reputation and...

