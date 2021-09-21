Google Pays $2.1B For Manhattan Office Building

By McCord Pagan (September 21, 2021, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Google said Tuesday it's buying a Manhattan office building site from Oxford Properties for $2.1 billion that will serve as the anchor for its Hudson Square campus as it hopes to add another 2,000 employees in New York. The internet giant said its purchase of the St. John's Terminal on the Hudson River and other investments will help it bring its workforce in New York to more than 14,000 over the coming years, up from its current 12,000, according to a blog post announcing the deal. "As Google moves toward a more flexible hybrid approach to work, coming together in person...

