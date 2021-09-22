Harley-Davidson Inks Deal To End Defective Brake Suit

By Mike Curley (September 22, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Group LLC and a pair of bikers have reached a deal to end the bikers' claims in California federal court that the company sold them motorcycles with dangerously defective anti-lock braking systems. Harley-Davidson and motorcycle owners Ronald Garcia and Michael Harrison alerted the court in a joint stipulation that the suit was being dropped without prejudice, almost two months after telling the court that they'd reached the deal. The stipulation does not disclose the terms of the settlement. The suit, launched in April 2019, alleged that the company never informed Garcia and Harrison of a braking defect in its...

