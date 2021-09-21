Freshfields-Led Universal Music Strikes Chord With Investors

By Tom Zanki (September 21, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Shares of Universal Music Group BV, represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, soared in debut trading Tuesday on the Euronext Amsterdam, concluding its long-awaited spinoff from French media conglomerate Vivendi SE. Universal's stock closed at €25.10 ($21.40) per share, up 36% from its opening price of €18.50 per share. Based on Tuesday's closing stock price, Universal's market capitalization exceeded €45 billion after the company initially listed a value of €33.5 billion. Netherlands-based Universal, a music giant whose catalog includes the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Nirvana and Lady Gaga, converted to a Dutch public company upon the listing. Paris-based Vivendi sold control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS