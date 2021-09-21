Pa. Justices Split Over Whether Two Words Warrant Retrial

By Matthew Santoni (September 21, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- At least two members of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania were divided Tuesday over whether an attorney's implication that a former NFL player "couldn't find" a single expert among thousands who could back up his lawsuit was prejudicial enough to warrant tossing a jury's verdict and granting a new trial in his medical malpractice case. While Justice Kevin M. Dougherty sparred with former Chicago Bears safety Craig Steltz's attorney over whether he had the opportunity to call his own expert to rebut the defense's line of questioning, Chief Justice Max Baer looked back to his days as a trial judge and...

