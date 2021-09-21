Judge Grants Tesla Workers 1 Last Try In FLSA Suit

By Beverly Banks (September 21, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied Tesla whistleblower employees a default judgment for the third time on Fair Labor Standards Act claims accusing the company and its contractor of underpaying trafficked migrant workers, but granted them one more chance to file a sufficient motion. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said in an order filed Monday that employee Stjepan Papes included miscalculations in his third amended complaint for unpaid minimum wage and overtime, therefore failing to sufficiently support the FLSA claims against Tesla contractor Eisenmann Corp. "If plaintiff chooses to file an amended motion for default judgment, plaintiff must rectify the deficiencies...

