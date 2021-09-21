11th Circ. Questions IRS Effort To Tax CSX Reimbursements

By Brett Barrouquere (September 21, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals judge on Tuesday questioned whether attorneys for the Internal Revenue Service were attempting to tighten the requirements for companies to claim employee moving expenses as tax-exempt in a $16 million CSX case. Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa of the Eleventh Circuit quizzed attorneys for the IRS about its push to tax more than $16 million in moving reimbursements CSX Corp. covered for its employees under the Railroad Retirement Tax Act. The proof sought by the IRS that the reimbursed expenses are business-related and not personal appears to fall outside the requirements of the RTAA, Judge Lagoa said. "Aren't you...

