Low Payout On Napster Deal Sinks Most Of $6.1M Fee Bid

By Andrew Karpan (September 21, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge on Monday recommended awarding Michelman & Robinson LLP far less than the $6.1 million in attorney fees it had sought for helping songwriters reach a settlement in their royalties case against Napster, citing the "jaw-dropping disparity" between the amount the firm claimed it recovered and the amount Napster paid out. The cutting words came from U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, who recommended Monday that the federal judge overseeing the class action lawsuit lodged by Camper Van Beethoven frontman David Lowery against the streamer Rhapsody International Inc. award nowhere near the $6.1 million in fees the independent...

