San José State Univ. Pays $1.6M In DOJ Title IX Settlement

By Max Jaeger (September 21, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- San José State University agreed Tuesday to pay sexual assault victims $1.6 million and improve its Title IX office after the U.S. Department of Justice found the California school buried its head in the sand for years amid reports an athletic trainer was harassing and groping female students. The school caused "significant and preventable injuries to students and employees" when it botched a 2009-2010 probe into student complaints, then retaliated against two employees while the trainer was allegedly allowed to prey on more students, the government said. "No student should be subjected to sexual harassment at a college or university in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS