Vaccine Passport Efforts Need To Stay Mindful Of ADA Title III

By Charles Thompson and Anthony Guzman (September 21, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- While much ink has been spilled answering questions about employers requiring or not requiring proof of vaccination status and the consequences for employees failing to do so, one question has received significantly less attention — what about Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act? As both lockdowns and mask litigation continue, a new novel Title III concern emerged — vaccine passports. Here, vaccine passport is a new term that refers to proof of vaccination status. The so-called passport also may be the requirement to show your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card. As with the mask mandate litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS