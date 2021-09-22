Migrant Teens Win Approval For Plan To End ICE Detention

By Grace Dixon (September 22, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge approved a plan requiring U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to attempt to place migrant teens who turn 18 in government custody in less-restrictive housing options than adult detention facilities, stipulating changes to documentation and officer training. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Tuesday approved a five-year permanent injunction, greenlighting most elements proposed by a class of migrant teens in the wake of a finding that ICE "frequently" fails to consider alternative housing options for teens aging out of government custody. Though refusing the migrant teens' "intrusive" request for the right to review relevant revisions to ICE policies...

