Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Migrant Teens Win Approval For Plan To End ICE Detention

By Grace Dixon (September 22, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge approved a plan requiring U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to attempt to place migrant teens who turn 18 in government custody in less-restrictive housing options than adult detention facilities, stipulating changes to documentation and officer training.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Tuesday approved a five-year permanent injunction, greenlighting most elements proposed by a class of migrant teens in the wake of a finding that ICE "frequently" fails to consider alternative housing options for teens aging out of government custody.

Though refusing the migrant teens' "intrusive" request for the right to review relevant revisions to ICE policies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!