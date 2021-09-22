Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pandemic Work-From-Home Firing Suit Gets Green Light

By Chris Villani (September 22, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts engineer fired for refusing to come into the office during the COVID-19 pandemic after his remote-work request was denied can continue to pursue disability and age discrimination claims, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler on Tuesday trimmed the suit Yiyu Lin filed against CGIT Systems Inc., but found Lin had done enough to show he may have been let go before the company talked about providing a reasonable accommodation other than having him work in the office during the pandemic.

Lin's suit states he has a history of high blood pressure and CGIT knew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!