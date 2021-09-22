Pandemic Work-From-Home Firing Suit Gets Green Light

By Chris Villani (September 22, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts engineer fired for refusing to come into the office during the COVID-19 pandemic after his remote-work request was denied can continue to pursue disability and age discrimination claims, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler on Tuesday trimmed the suit Yiyu Lin filed against CGIT Systems Inc., but found Lin had done enough to show he may have been let go before the company talked about providing a reasonable accommodation other than having him work in the office during the pandemic. Lin's suit states he has a history of high blood pressure and CGIT knew...

