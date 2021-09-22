Aldi Freed From False Ad Claims Over 'Vanilla' Almond Milk

By Hannah Albarazi (September 22, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge permanently tossed a consumer lawsuit Tuesday alleging that grocery chain Aldi falsely labeled its almond milk as "vanilla," causing consumers to be misled into believing its vanilla flavor came exclusively from vanilla beans, with the judge saying an amended complaint would be futile. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe dismissed with prejudice a 2019 lawsuit by consumer Eric Parham claiming the German-owned grocery giant falsely advertised an organic unsweetened "vanilla" almond milk sold under its Friendly Farms brand. Parham, a resident of the Bronx, claims Aldi misled him. He said the product's vanilla flavor isn't actually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS