Taekwondo Olympic Medalist Can't Escape Sex Abuse Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (September 22, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge said Steven Lopez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Taekwondo, can't dodge claims from two former athletes that he groomed, exploited, sexually abused and raped them, saying that there are genuine disputes of material fact involved. U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello on Tuesday denied Steven Lopez's motion for summary judgment, which argued claims brought by Amber Means and Gabriela Joslin — two of five former athletes accusing the 2000 and 2004 Olympic champion of forced labor, sexual exploitation of a minor and rape — don't meet the definitions set out by the laws. At this...

