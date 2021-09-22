Don King Hits Back At Claim He Undercut Champ's Title Bid

By Max Jaeger (September 22, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Fight promoter Don King on Tuesday asked a Florida federal judge to knock out a contract suit alleging he schemed to get a boxer's title stripped, saying one of the contracts at issue was never signed and that the pugilist should be suing boxing officials for his loss. Former World Boxing Association regular heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr says King and his production company violated a fight purse bid agreement worth $1.5 million to Charr and then prevented the Syrian citizen from entering the U.S. so King could run a sham fight to elevate another fighter he represents, Trevor Bryan, to the...

