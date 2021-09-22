Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Don King Hits Back At Claim He Undercut Champ's Title Bid

By Max Jaeger (September 22, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Fight promoter Don King on Tuesday asked a Florida federal judge to knock out a contract suit alleging he schemed to get a boxer's title stripped, saying one of the contracts at issue was never signed and that the pugilist should be suing boxing officials for his loss.

Former World Boxing Association regular heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr says King and his production company violated a fight purse bid agreement worth $1.5 million to Charr and then prevented the Syrian citizen from entering the U.S. so King could run a sham fight to elevate another fighter he represents, Trevor Bryan, to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!