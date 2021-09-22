NY Law Firm Slams Intuit Over QuickBooks Transaction Fees

By Melissa Angell (September 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm hit Intuit with a proposed class action in California federal court Tuesday, arguing that Intuit's cloud-based accounting service, QuickBooks, breached its agreement with users when it charged additional fees for bank transfer payments despite explicitly saying it would not do so. Manhattan-based Shankar Ninan & Co. LLP says that QuickBooks slapped users with a fee on its Automated Clearing House transactions even though a previous email told users that next-day deposits would not incur extra fees. The firm — which practices immigration, employment and business law — further claims that users were switched to the one-day...

