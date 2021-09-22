Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Law Firm Slams Intuit Over QuickBooks Transaction Fees

By Melissa Angell (September 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm hit Intuit with a proposed class action in California federal court Tuesday, arguing that Intuit's cloud-based accounting service, QuickBooks, breached its agreement with users when it charged additional fees for bank transfer payments despite explicitly saying it would not do so.

Manhattan-based Shankar Ninan & Co. LLP says that QuickBooks slapped users with a fee on its Automated Clearing House transactions even though a previous email told users that next-day deposits would not incur extra fees.

The firm — which practices immigration, employment and business law — further claims that users were switched to the one-day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!