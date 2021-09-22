FCC Defends SpaceX Satellite Plans At DC Circ.

By Khorri Atkinson (September 22, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission denied claims that it failed to properly assess the risks to internet and broadcast service interference and violated federal environmental law when it gave SpaceX permission to deploy thousands of broadband satellites closer to Earth than initially planned, saying the accusations by Dish Network and Viasat at the D.C. Circuit are meritless and warrant dismissal. The FCC urged the appellate court in a brief Tuesday to reject the satellite-industry peers' bid to vacate an April order authorizing SpaceX to bring its Starlink fleet of satellites to low-earth orbit closer than originally planned, arguing that the commission has broad authority to modify licenses for satellite...

