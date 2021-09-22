NY Utilities Defend Avoiding $1.6B Grid Project Future Costs

By Morgan Conley (September 22, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- New York utilities urged the D.C. Circuit not to disturb Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders allowing them to limit future costs associated with a $1.2 billion transmission project that the Empire State utilities say primarily benefits New Jerseyans. Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Linden VFT LLC, the New York Power Authority, Hudson Transmission Partners LLC and The New York Independent System Operator Inc. told the D.C. Circuit in an intervenor brief Tuesday that it should deny a petition for review from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. The New York parties told the circuit court it should shut down the...

