Real Estate Rumors: Bank OZK, Penn South, Stonecutter

By Andrew McIntyre (September 22, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Bank OZK has loaned $213.4 million for a Miami condo project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The loan is for Natiivo Miami, which is located at 601 N.E. First Ave. and slated to have 448 units, and the borrower is an entity led by investors Keith Menin and Marisa Galbut, according to the report. Penn South Capital has sold a six-story New York Hudson Square office building for $45.9 million in an all-cash deal, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for 39 Clarkson St., a 30,000-square-foot building, and the buyer is a group of Middle East investors, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS