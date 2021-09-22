Canadian Lender Wins $47M In Mortgage Fight With Mexico

By Caroline Simson (September 22, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Mexico has been ordered by an international tribunal to pay a Canadian lender $47 million after Mexican courts failed to halt a fraudulent scheme that resulted in the unlawful cancellation of a series of loans for three real estate development projects. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in a Monday award that Lion Mexico Consolidated LP had been denied justice after the courts in the Mexican state of Jalisco, on the country's western coast, were apparently duped in a scheme that involved a forged loan restructuring agreement. "[T]he existence of a fraud, however sophisticated, does not excuse...

