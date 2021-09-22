3rd Circ. Questions Newspaper's Timing In Union Award Spat

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 22, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday questioned a Pennsylvania newspaper's contention that the statute of limitations to challenge a union's arbitration award didn't begin until the arbitrator's full decision was rendered, suggesting that the clock really begins ticking when the award is first announced. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel suggested that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had all the information necessary to file suit when it first received notice that the award was issued, about a month before the arbitrator rendered a written decision laying out the reasoning for the award. "Everything you needed to know to bring your action was there...

